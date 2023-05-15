MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is hosting a steering wheel locks giveaway on May 23.
Memphis residents can go to 2602 Mt. Moriah Road or 3430 Austin Peay Highway to receive a free steering wheel lock from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to MPD, the steering wheel locks are available while supplies last and are limited to one lock per vehicle.
Proof of Memphis residency is required to receive a steering wheel lock.
