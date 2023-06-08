MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is hosting a community event where gun violence will be a major topic.
The Stop Gun Violence event happens today, June 8, from 11 a.m. until noon. at the Greenbriar Apartments located at 3131 Madewell Avenue.
The apartments are in North Memphis near Whitney Road Park.
Organizers have plans to provide food and live music.
