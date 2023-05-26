MEMMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police say that the Hispanic community can be especially targeted by criminals due to language barriers and an incomplete adaption to typical financial safe-keeping like banking.
So MPD wants to to help advise how they can make smart safety choices and how to respond to crimes or potential crimes.
To help do that, MPD has scheduled a Town Hall for the Hispanic community on May 28 in North Memphis.
Information will be provided at the meeting as to how to create and maintain Neighborhood Watch Groups.
The goal is to provide policing information and to answer any questions from the public.
Officers from the MPD Tillman Station will host the event.
It starts at 10 a.m. inside Restoration Tabernacle Church, 3229 Overton Crossing Road.
