MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Art For All Festival, a celebration of arts and culture organizations across Shelby County, will run on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), according to a release.
From musical and theatrical performances to family-centric activities like animal balloons and bubbles to pop-up galleries, artmaking, and local food truck favorites, the Art For All Festival is a free celebration that takes place indoors and outdoors at MoSH, and immerses attendees in community, art, and culture.
Hosted by Shelby County Government, the festival is the flagship event of a series of county-wide events taking place throughout the year to increase access to the region’s diverse, thriving arts and culture scene, foster community connection and neighborhood identity, and offer free, family-friendly art and culture experiences for all.
“Shelby County’s art and culture plays an important role in the lives of our residents,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “It fosters community and collaboration, offers meaning, and inspires. With nearly four dozen organizations from across the county, we are committed to the vitality of Shelby County arts and culture and invite the community to celebrate with us at the Art For All Festival!”
A celebration of community, the Art For All Festival brings together dozens of arts and culture organizations showcasing a variety of performances, installations, experiences and more.
Highlighted activations include:
- A pop-up, interactive art gallery from TONE
- The Mini Mobile Metal Museum (a.k.a. the M4) with forge and foundry demonstrations and hands-on activities from the Metal Museum.
- Performances by Hattiloo Theatre
- Dance movement therapy and performances from Image Builders Memphis
- Performances by Opera Memphis
- Interactive art activities and artmaking from Memphis Brooks Museum of Art;
- Art activations from Orpheum Theatre and Stax Museum;
Attendees will also enjoy activities at MoSH to explore some fantastic intersections of art and science like print-making using chemistry, pendulum painting, and more.
Plus, folks can meet an Albino Corn Snake to see how animals use color and patterns for survival.
Regular price admission to explore the exhibitions and the new "American at the Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation" and "Grind City Picks: the Music that
Made Memphis" exhibits.
For more information, visit 901ArtForAll.com featuring the latest on the Art For All campaign including event details, stories on art, culture and artists, a detailed map featuring art and culture organizations across Shelby
County, and more.
The “Art For All” campaign was created under the direction of the Shelby County Arts & Culture Nonprofit subcommittee composed of dozens of arts and culture organizations across the county who are committed to the vitality and promotion of Arts and Culture.
For artists and organizations looking to get involved, contact Nykesha.Cole@shelbycountytn.gov.
