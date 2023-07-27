National Night OWT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Epsilon Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is joining forces with Uplift Memphis to bring "National Night OWT" to South Memphis. 

The free event takes place Tuesday, August 1 at The Omega Complex at 152 East McKellar Avenue. 

The event is open to all residents of the South Memphis community. 

Attendees can look forward to food, fun, games and a school supply giveaway. 

Some of those school supplies given away will be a direct result from the FOX13 and Family Focus School Supply Drive. 

