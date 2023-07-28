MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Overton Park Shell organizers are holding its first mobile block party on Saturday, July 28 from 4-8 p.m.
The pop-up, back-to-school summer block party will happen at the former Southwest Twin Drive-in, located at 4155 Raines Rd. in South Memphis, which has been reconstructed and reimaged for community events.
The block party will include live music, a mural unveiling, a car show, food trucks, bounce houses and touch-a-truck.
An expo at the event will include neighboring businesses and others ready for hiring opportunities.
For more information about Overton Park Shell events
