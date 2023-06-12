MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of meals were packed in less than 3 hours in an effort to put a dent in world hunger. Several volunteer groups, including the Memphis Islamic Center, Memphis Interfaith and Rise Against Hunger teamed up to create 50,000 meals for families across the globe who are less fortunate. The focus—stopping world hunger.
According to the World Food Program, as many as 828-million people worldwide are unsure of where their next meal is going to come from. Additionally, food insecurity is considered a global crisis. The issue catching the attention of local groups who hope to make a difference.
“It’s always good to do something for somebody else that’s less fortunate,” said Calvin Martin, one of more than 200 volunteers who joined the cause Sunday. “Team work really does make the dream work, and we are working with this amazing team that we have here with us,” Arriell Gipson-Martin added as she worked alongside her husband during the community service project.
“Each meal that we pack today will feed a family of 5 to 6,” Asma Rafiq of Memphis Interfaith explained.
Dozens of volunteers manned several tables set up for strategically filling plastic food bags with rice, beans and other proteins. Rafiq explained the process.
“We have funnels. We have rice. We have soy. We have vitamins and dried vegetables. Every station has a little bag. It’s all measured out and then it’s sealed.”
According to the World Bank, based on a June to November 2023 outlook, food insecurity continues to rise worldwide, citing increased food costs as a major contributing factor. The World Food Program says war and climate crisis also adds to the problem with countries like Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen being of highest concern.
“I know we’re not going to save everybody today, but we can definitely make a difference today.”
