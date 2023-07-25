MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mid-South shoppers, get ready! Sales Tax Holidays are coming to Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi just as people begin their summer clothes shopping and preparing to send their children back to school.

FOX13 compiled a list of what you need to know about the Sales Tax Holiday in your state to get the best deals.

FOX13 and Family Focus partners host annual School Supply Drive MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 and our Family Focus partners are hosting our an annual School Supply…

Tennessee:

Sales Tax Holiday returns for Tennessee shoppers at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 30. Clothing, school supplies and computers can be bought tax-free during this time. That applies to goods bought online as well. However, items must be purchased for personal use and not for business or trade.

You must buy $100 or less in products in order to get the tax exemption unless you're buying a computer less than $1,500. Computers in that range also qualify for the tax exemption.

For more information on Tennessee's Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

Arkansas:

Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on August 5, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 6, 2023.

Certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials and clothes will be free of state and local tax that weekend.

For more information on Arkansas' Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

Mississippi

Mississippi's Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 and ends at midnight on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Clothes, footwear and school supplies under $100 will be free of tax that weekend.

For more information on Mississippi's Sales Tax Holiday, click here.