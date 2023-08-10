...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities one quarter to
one half mile in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index
values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
