School supply giveaways ‘a blessing’ for Mid-South families
WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community Back-to-School Supply giveaway will take place for school children in Raleigh on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The distribution, spearheaded by Tori Talks LLC., will be held at the Memphis Police precinct at 3430 Austin Peay Station.

The public is asked and encouraged to drop off donations of backpacks, pencils, pens and paper, etc., to either the Serenity Recovery Center at 1094 Poplar Ave, or the Silk Station at 5840 Stage Rd. 

For more information contact Dr. Tori Boyland at 230-6341.

