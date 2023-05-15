MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Senior Citizens Safety Day event will be held at the Lester Community Center in Binghampton on May 19.
The event is free to the community, and residents are encouraged to bring seniors as various people with helpful information will be ready to assist with useful advice and pertinent resources.
The event runs from noon until 2 p.m.
Some of the available materials and/or key people on hand to assist include:
- a free smoke detector provided and installed by the Memphis Fire Dept.
- tips on how to report elderly abuse
- city services from the Mayor's Citizens Service Center
- trash and litter information from the city's division of solid waster
- instructions on Silver Alerts from the MPD's Missing Person's Bureau
- crime-fighting strategies from the MPD-Tillman Station's Neighborhood Watch
- utility conservation tips from MLG&W
A free hot dog lunch will be provided. The Lester Community Center is located at 317 Tillman St.
