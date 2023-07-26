MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) is providing free immunizations and immunization records for children 17 and younger.
All clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and they are also accepting walk-ins and appointments.
Here is the list of locations where the SCHD will be providing free immunizations and immunization records.
- Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN 38105
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
The SCHD will also be partnering with community partners, including Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, UT Health Science Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Latino Memphis, ShotRx, and MATA to provide immunizations needed for school entry at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy, 2485 Union Avenue on three upcoming Saturdays:
- Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Vaccinations are on a first-come first-served basis at all Saturday events. To schedule an appointment you can call 901-222-9980.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at Family Dollar, police say
- Did your lights flicker and your water get low? Here's why
- Germantown issues 'temporary irrigation stoppage' as city works toward lifting water restriction
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives