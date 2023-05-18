MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Commissioner Henri Brooks will announce today a new partnership and grant to the Refugee Empowerment Program (REP).
The exact funding amount has not yet been disclosed.
The initiative hopes to provide afterschool programming, tutoring and necessary transportation for over 120 children of refugees and immigrants in Memphis, according to a release.
Recently, a controversial pandemic-era border policy, known as Title 42, ended. The end of Title 42 means that the federal government is expecting an influx of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.
This comes at a time of increased instability and conflict in countries such as Sudan, Ukraine, Cuba and Venezuela.
Shelby County Government’s support is part of the county's ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations that help make Shelby County a more welcoming and inclusive place for those fleeing their home country for a better life.
The funds have allowed REP to serve hundreds of students and provide free transportation to and from the after-school program for elementary, middle and high school students.
The partnership with Refugee Empowerment Program follows Shelby County's successful partnership with World Relief and Welcome South in 2021 to welcome Afghan refugees to the area, efforts to expand access to vital county services for those facing language barriers.
A public awareness campaign was initiated by the Mayor’s Office when Russia first invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.
Harris said: "In light of the recent conflict in Sudan, and the end of Title 42, it is crucial that local governments step up and support children of refugees. Refugee Empowerment Program’s after-school program helps our most vulnerable kids, gives their parents an opportunity to maintain meaningful employment in Shelby County, and builds on our commitment to be an inclusive and welcoming county.”
Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks called the program a lifeline to hundreds of families who live in her district.
Refugee Empowerment Program was founded in 2002 by Sudanese refugee Ruth Lomo. Its mission is to empower refugees and immigrants in Memphis by offering high-quality, tailored programming that encourages, educates, and equips individuals, families and the community.
The after-school program, a component of REP, provides a range of services to young learners, including tutoring, homework assistance, and educational enrichment activities.
The program also offers transportation services to ensure that participants can attend and fully engage in the activities.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives