MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Single-game tickets for the 2023 Memphis Football season are now available for fans to purchase.
In 2023, the Tigers will play six home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m. in the 901 Game. Memphis will also host Navy (Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.), Boise State (Sept. 30), Tulane (Oct. 13, 6 p.m.), South Florida (Nov. 4) and SMU (Nov. 18).
Tickets can be purchased online at GoTigersGo.com.
Last year, Memphis reached the program’s ninth-straight bowl game, defeating Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. The bowl streak is the longest of any non-Power 5 team in the nation. The Tigers five home wins in 2022 pushed the program’s total to 51 since 2014, giving Memphis the fourth-most home victories in the nation over that stretch behind only Alabama (59), Clemson (59) and Ohio State (55).
Season tickets are also available online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling the Memphis Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331. Season tickets for the 2023 Memphis Football season start at only $99.
Fans can also purchase the $10 tickets through Aug. 18 for Memphis' 901 Game against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2 online at GoTigersGo.com/Kroger. Each ticket sold provides three meals to families in need through the Mid-South Food Bank, which supports Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program.
For questions, call the University of Memphis ticket office at (901) 678-2331.
Additionally, fans can also utilize a new ticket offering this season, allowing fans the choice of how to customize their gamedays at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
With the Flex Pack, fans can purchase six or more ticket vouchers starting at $99, and from there, can choose how they would like to allocate their vouchers. For example, one voucher could be used for each of Memphis' six home football games, two vouchers could be used to attend each of three games, four vouchers could be used for one game and two more for another, and so on.
The Memphis Football Flex Pack can be purchased online or by calling the Memphis Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331.
