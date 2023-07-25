MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Church Health’s sixth annual Giving Day happens today Tuesday, July 25, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Church Health Giving Day 2023 sets a new 24-hour peer-to-peer fundraising campaign with virtual and in-person gatherings.
Donations from Giving Day 2023 are designed to grow all Church Health programs. An anonymous donor will match all donations on Giving Day.
With services that span all ages, including the youngest of us, and that treat the whole person, Church Health Center it possible for more Memphians to live fully, conducting over 60,000 patient visits a year.
Church Health also serves as a model for countless communities across the nation.
“Right now, the entire Church Health team is bracing for new patients with nowhere else to turn when they are sick and injured. And this matching gift challenge, doubling all donations up to $350,000 to care for Memphians in need, is critical,” says Dr. Scott Morris, founder and CEO of Church Health.
This year, Church Health aims to engage more than 500 online donors to ensure Church Health can continue to address the growing need for medical, dental, behavioral health, physical rehabilitation and eye care services and support in the community.
Additional assets and information can be found at churchhealth.org/givingday.
About Church Health: As a faith-based health care not-for-profit, Church Health believes in caring for one another as we’d all like to be cared for. We commit every day to making the highest quality health care accessible to more Memphians—especially those facing social and economic challenges—so we can all live our lives with dignity, vitality and joy.
