MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of teenagers are spending the hot summer days on a repairing roofs in Binghampton.
They're learning a new skill, while helping their neighbors in need. It's called SOS Builds, a program by Service Over Self, or SOS.
For decades, the organization has been repairing roofs for free in the Binghampton, The Heights, and Orange Mound neighborhoods.
Recently, they added an after-school program teaching teens all sorts of skills, including roofing, carpentry, and even budgeting. And now, they've added to that program. During three weeks of the summer the teens can put those roofing skills to work.
SOS replaces about 25 roofs every year. This summer, the teens in this three-week program were able to replace two roofs in Binghampton.
"I think a lot of times people look at a neighborhood like Binghampton and they tend to only see the bad," said Walkley. "And we see a lot of beauty and a lot of good. And this is a perfect example of that. "
"Most of these kids that are with us this summer have been coming after school two days a week learning soft skills, life skills, but also learning carpentry and how to use tools things like that," said Philip Walkley, SOS Executive Director.
"So it's a pretty well-rounded program throughout the school year and now they're putting it into practice in the summer. I think it's important for the kids because for a lot of them they have a pretty limited perspective on what kind of work opportunities exist, and they don't often see construction workers that look like them in this neighborhood.
"So for them to have this experience and see, 'Wow I kind of like this, I can be good at this, and I can make money doing this'."
It's a summer job for the kids that could turn into a real career. Which is exactly what 17-year-old Leonce Niyongabo says he hopes happens for him after he graduates.
"I actually want to pursue roofing and construction in general, so when I heard about this I got excited and was like this is for me," said the Central High School senior, Niyongabo.
"I've actually learned a lot. I've learned about how everybody on the team works together and how they work for a bigger mission. It makes me feel good that I'm actually doing good for my community and staying out of trouble."
The roof replacement is free to the homeowners who say they're thankful to see kids in their community working to improve it.
"They're doing a real good job, a fantastic job," said homeowner Dexter Gant. "It makes me very proud to see young kids doing things to help people, instead of being on the corner. They've been real nice I enjoyed them."
