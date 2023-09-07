MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's the Southern Heritage Classic weekend and FOX13 has you covered with a list of events that is happening around Memphis.
Check out FOX13's list of fun events for you and family and friends to enjoy while you all are out on the town.
Gladys Knight Live in Concert
Where: Orpheum Theatre
When: Thursday, September 7 at 8 p.m.
Young, Gifted and Black Exhibit
Where: Clough - Hanson Gallery
When: Friday, September 7 at 5 p.m.
Southern Heritage Classic
Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
When: Saturday, September 9 at 6 p.m.
Southern Heritage Classic Parade
Where: The route is Park Avenue from Haynes to Airways
When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 a.m.
Kids in the Garden
Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens
When: Saturday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Delta Fair & Music Festival
Where: AgriCenter International
When: Thursday, September 7 through Sunday September 10 and it lasts all day
Memphis Zoo Rendezvous
Where: Memphis Zoo
When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.
Free Family Day
Where: Stax Museum of American Soul
When: Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m.
Sip N Slurp: The Ultimate Ramen Party
Where: The Genre Memphis
When: Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives