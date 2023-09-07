weekend events in memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's the Southern Heritage Classic weekend and FOX13 has you covered with a list of events that is happening around Memphis.

Check out FOX13's list of fun events for you and family and friends to enjoy while you all are out on the town.

Gladys Knight Live in Concert

Where: Orpheum Theatre

When: Thursday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

Young, Gifted and Black Exhibit

Where: Clough - Hanson Gallery

When: Friday, September 7 at 5 p.m.

Southern Heritage Classic

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

When: Saturday, September 9 at 6 p.m.

Southern Heritage Classic Parade

Where: The route is Park Avenue from Haynes to Airways

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 a.m.

Kids in the Garden

Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Delta Fair & Music Festival

Where: AgriCenter International

When: Thursday, September 7 through Sunday September 10 and it lasts all day

Memphis Zoo Rendezvous

Where: Memphis Zoo

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

Free Family Day

Where: Stax Museum of American Soul

When: Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m.

Sip N Slurp: The Ultimate Ramen Party

Where: The Genre Memphis

When: Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News