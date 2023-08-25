MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis athletics department will have a special week to celebrate the football season before the first game of the season.
They will call it a "901 Week" and it will happen on August 28 through September 1.
It will include five days of fan-friendly, tiger-themed activities leading up to the season opener against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be on September 2 at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Here is the full list of the "901 Week" celebration from the athletics department press release:
Tigers in the City – Monday, Aug. 28
Memphis Athletics will showcase how the football team and its fans have taken over the city throughout the program’s history on Monday.
Fan Appreciation – Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fans are integral to the success of the Memphis Tigers. As a reward, we will have a number of prizes that fans can win through the day on Tuesday.
Tigers in the Community – Wednesday, Aug. 30
Memphis Athletics has a rich history of community service in the city. On Wednesday, the Tigers will be delivering Memphis Cares tickets to people who make Memphis a better place.
Throwback Thursday – Thursday, Aug. 31
Be sure to follow the Tigers on social media on Thursday, as Memphis Athletics will highlight some of the great moments in its history and feature unforgettable moments from the football team.
College Colors Day – Friday, Sept. 1
Fans across the 901 are encouraged to wear Tiger gear the day before the home opener. Fans and businesses can post photos and videos of their gear to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tagging @TigersAthletics or @MemphisFB and using the hashtags #901Football and #TigerBlue. Also on Friday, there will be a Student Pep Rally on the Alumni Mall Lawn from 12-1 p.m.
For more information regarding Memphis Tigers football, visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives