MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Organizers of the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event hope it shines a brighter light on violence affecting women and girls.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 19 starting at 5:15 p.m. at the University of Memphis.
The starting line is on Central Avenue near the campus area where last week runners participated in Finish Liza's Run - an emotional-charged 8-mile course designed to remember Liza Fletcher, who while running near there was abducted and later killed in 2022.
The walk is presented by the Memphis Area Women’s Council in partnership with the UofM Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Coalition, UofM Title IX Prevention Center, Memphis Says NO MORE and Splash Creative.
Organizers say that while all are invited to sign up and participate, it especially hopes that men and UofM male students will take part.
Deborah Clubb, Women’s Council executive director, said in a release, “While the plague of gun violence and other deadly behavior harms persons of all genders, we will rally again on Sept. 19 to speak out about the inordinate numbers of women, girls and female-identifying persons who are beaten, shot, raped, choked, stalked and killed in our neighborhoods, sometimes by persons who claim to ‘love them,’ and sometimes by vicious, unknown predators."
Walk a Mile registration opens at 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. UofM students can register on campus.
Registration costs $15 or $10 for students and is free for UofM students.
For more information, go to www.memphiswomen.org
