MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Whitehaven Library partnered with the Memphis Music Initiative (MMI) to bring Hip-Hop artists together for an anniversary celebration.
It will be for Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary celebration and it will bring out rap artists Al Kapone and Scareface.
The event will have a performance by students enrolled in MMI's summer WORKS program. It will be on September 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
All ages are welcome.
