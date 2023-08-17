Hip Hop generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  The Whitehaven Library partnered with the Memphis Music Initiative (MMI) to bring Hip-Hop artists together for an anniversary celebration. 

It will be for Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary celebration and it will bring out rap artists Al Kapone and Scareface.

The event will have a performance by students enrolled in MMI's summer WORKS program. It will be on September 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

