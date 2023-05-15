MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A health fair for Whitehaven residents will be held May 20th at the location of its sponsor. Methodist South Hospital.
There is no charge for those attending.
The fair runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Methodist South Hospital is located at
1300 Wesley Dr.
Scheduled for the event includes an array of health screening booths. Medical professionals will be on hand to check blood pressure and hearing loss, and screenings for cholesterol and glucose will be available.
Dieticians will offer health cooking demonstrations and wellness experts will introduce impactful exercises.
For children in attendance, there will be a scavenger hunt and inflatables.
The event kicks off with a fun walk around the hospital's campus.
The health fair is part of the hospital's 50th-year anniversary celebration, officially recognized in January.
For more information, visit MethodistHealth.org/HealthFair
