13 work-from-home jobs that don't require a 4-year degree

If you want to work from home, you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to land a new job!
The experts at Remote.co say that while a college education certainly won’t hurt, employers often give weight to other qualifications like work experience, specialized skills and non-degree certifications.
Employers in professions including IT, design, sales, marketing and health care often post openings for people who don’t need to have a college degree to qualify for the job.
Read on to learn about more than a dozen fully remote positions that you can get without a 4-year degree…
Work from home: 13 remote jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree
Associate Campaign Director
- Job description: An instinct for spotting “breakout campaigns” and two to five years in advocacy, communications, or a related campaign field are top requirements.
- Average salary: $53,181
Business Transcriptionist
- Job description: Candidates with a proven track record of professional transcription skills who can meet a 99% accuracy rate will qualify for this remote position.
- Average salary: $34,507
Content Project Manager
- Job description: The successful candidate for this remote position will have at least five years of experience as a project manager and top-notch communication skills.
- Average salary: $56,232
Customer Account Specialist
- Job description: The customer account specialist will help customers via inbound calls or chat, identify client needs, achieve upselling goals, and diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues.
- Average salary: $43,085
Full Stack Web Developer
- Job description: Solid programming skills and at least three years of experience are top priorities for this work-from-home job.
- Average salary: $58,201
HTML/CSS Specialist
- Job description: The “must-haves” for this full-time remote job include experience in UX technologies, great communication skills, and past remote work experience.
- Average salary: $49,864
Inside Sales/Account Executive
- Job description: The employer emphasizes three to five years in a related field, a persuasive personality, and a desire to succeed in sales for this remote opportunity.
- Average salary: $50,978
Marketing Communications Designer
- Job description: A minimum of four years working in internal marketing organizations or ad agencies is a top requirement to qualify for this fast-paced remote job.
- Average salary: $50,444
Onboarding Concierge
- Job description: Using 1+ years of experience in a front line customer service role, the onboarding concierge will provide support and direction during the onboarding process for new hires.
- Average salary: $37,436
Podcaster
- Job description: As a podcaster, you’ll need up-to-date, reliable audio and video recording equipment and experience in any number of fields like technology, entrepreneurship, and online marketing.
- Average salary: $43,702
Sales Development Representative
- Job description: The sales development rep will qualify and distribute monthly inbound sales leads, track an inbound web forms queue, and re-engage lapsed leads. Position requires an entry-level understanding of financial markets.
- Average salary: $42,986
Senior Website Developer
- Job description: To qualify for this remote position, you’ll need a portfolio demonstrating your prior work and experience with a variety of programming technologies.
- Average salary: $86,555
Walk Manager
- Job description: At a minimum, you’ll need five to seven years of nonprofit work experience, proven ability to meet revenue targets, and demonstrated communications skills to perform this remote branding/marketing job.
- Average salary: $53,993
Give your resume a makeover
To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2018!
