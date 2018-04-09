0 6 things to know about the Babies R Us going out of business sale

It’s only been two weeks since Babies R Us and Toys R Us began their going out of business sales. But in just that short window of time, the former store is really beginning to look depleted and liquidated.

Clark.com was on hand to document Day One of the Toys R Us liquidation and we also did a walkthrough of a Babies R Us at the time.

Now, just 16 days later, we returned to the same Babies R Us to see how things were moving along.

A look the Babies R Us liquidation sale after two weeks

While certain areas of the store seemed well stocked, other parts were beginning to get that barren look that’s indicative of a retail collapse.

We found a lot of empty floor space punctuated by large piles of boxes.

It’s no stretch of the imagination to say that the biggest change to the naked eye two weeks into this liquidation is that the sales floor of Babies R Us is turning into a warehouse!

But upon taking a closer look, we found a few unusual ways that could save you money if you have an infant or even if you have your own retail space that you need to furnish.

1. Need fixtures for a store? This is the place to get them!

Babies R Us has retained the services of a liquidation consulting firm called Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC to help extract value out of everything in the store — even the fixtures!

2. You can’t buy display quilts — yet

Those cute quilts with pictures of Disney characters, Winnie the Pooh and other infant favorites won’t be sold until the liquidation moves further along.

Prominent signs were displayed on this inventory explaining that the floor model quilts won’t be sold until the very end as the fixtures are going out the door.

3. Now’s the time to stock up nearly expired baby food

This one may not appeal to a lot of parents, but the reality is that some foods can be good well past their expiration date.

We saw shelf-stable baby food that was approaching expiration being sold at a 50% discount.

If you can get past the mental hurdle about buying nearly expired baby food, this could be a potential way for you to save as a parent.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering what kinds of foods you should never eat past the expiration date, we’ve got you covered!

4. Clearance items are getting an extra discount

You might chuckle at the idea of a clearance section in the middle of a huge liquidation sale.

But this section still exists and we found select items being discounted an additional 10% off the already reduced price.

In the case of this stroller, that amounted to an effective net savings of 33%.

5. Handy discount cheat sheets are available

Not good with math? No worries!

There are cheat sheets listing different discounts for a variety of price points posted all around the store.

6. Unfortunately, the one thing every parent needs is still full price!

Babies R Us has been holding back the savings on diapers, wipes, formula and other baby essentials.

We’ll update this story to let you know if and when this policy changes.

