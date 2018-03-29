Clark Howard 3.29.18

Topics: Accrue credit card rewards but skip the debt; Overdraft fees are outrageous; Getting a mortgage is getting easier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: Accrue credit card rewards but skip the debt; Overdraft fees are outrageous; Getting a mortgage is getting easier
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}