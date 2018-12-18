  • 12.18.18 Money problems lead to health issues; Faith fraud; Deleting old accounts

    Money problems can often lead to health issues. That’s mostly because of the impact that stress has on us; One couple stole $12 million dollars from others through a faith fraud scam; Deleting old accounts is very important and can save you from potential identity theft. 

