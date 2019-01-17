0 6 keys to getting great customer support every time

When you call a company for customer support — especially technical support — it pays to be prepared. Here’s what you can do to make sure you have the best possible customer support experience.

Try the website first

If you are having trouble with a device, try going to the manufacturers website and then to the troubleshooting/support section. You may be able to solve the problem and save yourself some time. Or try searching for the problem using a search engine like Google or Bing. Other users may have had the same problem and you may be able to find an answer online.

Check the warranty

Check you warranty status before placing the phone call. You can often find the warranty information on the product itself or in the documentation that came with the product. You can also go to the manufacturer’s website. They frequently have a section that allows you to enter the serial number of the product to look up the warranty information.

Plan time to call

Set aside at least a half hour for the phone call to customer service. The call may take more or less time but normally it is not a quick chat.

Have the important information ready

If you are calling technical support for a product, have the serial number, product number and the make and model number ready. If you have the receipt for the product, have that ready as well. The receipt should show the date purchased, where the item was purchased and how much you paid for the product.

Have the product in front of you

If you are calling for technical support for a computer or other electronic device, be sure you have the product in front of you. When you call for support, the technician will most likely walk you through troubleshooting steps over the phone, so you will need to have access to the device.

If the device you are calling about is a computer and you are receiving an error message, note the complete error message. If you can take steps to reproduce the error tell the technician how you are doing that. Know what operating system and what version of the operating system you are using. If you are calling about a specific program, know the name and version number of the program. Tell them when the problem started and what troubleshooting steps you may have already taken.

Take detailed notes on the call

Log all of the details about the call, including:

The date and time you placed the call

The phone number you used

The full name and ID number of the person you talked to

What troubleshooting steps were taken during the call

Any phone numbers or addresses you may need if you are returning the product

Any case numbers, issue numbers, reference numbers, incident numbers or ticket numbers the support

technician gives you

Anytime you call for support a number will be assigned to the case. If the support technician does not give you this information be sure to ask for it.

If you are sending the product back for replacement or repair, log all of the information related to the return such as what shipper will be used, who pays for shipping, how should the product be packaged for shipping, what items should be sent back and how long the expected turn over time will be. Ask if you can track the shipment online.

Finally, if you are not satisfied with the technician you talk to, do not be afraid to ask to talk to their supervisor

or for the next tier of support!

