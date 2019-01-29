Apple has revealed there’s a new FaceTime bug that lets users secretly listen in through someone else’s iPhone when a call is placed — even though the recipient hasn’t picked up the call.
RELATED: Are companies recording you when they put you on hold?
Apple working on fix for FaceTime bug
The bug, which appears to be native to Apple’s group video-calling feature, caused the tech giant to disable Group FaceTime as of 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Apple says it’s actively working on a patch for the security issue.
“We’re aware of this issue and have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” an Apple spokesperson notes.
Reuters reports that the exploit allowed the broadcast of both audio and video from an unsuspecting person’s phone.
Meanwhile, technology website the Verge writes “the best defense is to turn off FaceTime by going into settings and toggling the switch for it there. On the Mac, you disable FaceTime by opening the app, then Preferences, then uncheck ‘Enable this account.'”
Here are some more articles you might enjoy from Clark.com:
- How to reach a real person at your favorite airlines
- 6 key to getting great customer support every time
- Want it cheaper? How to haggle effectively
The post Apple FaceTime bug lets others spy on you appeared first on Clark Howard.
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}