0 How to get free gas with GasBuddy

Nothing revs our engines like free stuff, especially if it’s earned by doing something we already do anyway. GasBuddy has just launched a way for people to earn free gas by shopping.

The program is part of a new marketplace GasBuddy has launched where consumers can accumulate credits for gasoline by using the app.

Here’s how to get free gas with GasBuddy

To get some free gasoline, download and launch the GasBuddy app. Click on the “Savings” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Here’s how it works: You’ll need to apply for the Pay with GasBuddy card. The Pay with GasBuddy card links to your bank account and keeps track of your purchases so that you can accumulate deals and free gas.

We’ve written previously about Pay with GasBuddy, which also gives drivers a discount of 10 cents per gallon on your first fill up and 5 cents off every gallon thereafter.

By shopping with Pay with GasBuddy, you’ll earn GasBack Savings, which is free money for gas. You can also earn Gasback by fueling up at participating service stations.

The new aspect of it all is that the GasBack rebate program has partnered with several stores so that customers can earn free gas via shopping.

The beta program launched in October with 11 merchants. The participating brands are Audible, Dick’s Sporting Goods, GetAround, Houzz, Lyft, Macy’s, MillerCoors, ParkWhiz, Peasy, Petco, and Wayfair.

As you scroll through the stores, you’ll see displayed the percent of Gasback credit you’ll earn by shopping there. Click on the store and you’ll be taken to the merchant’s website, where you can buy items you need.

Here’s the fine print on earning free gas with GasBuddy

GasBack becomes available 45 days from the last day of the purchase month. So, if you buy something in January, you would see your free gas in mid-March.

Last fall, GasBuddy also launched Park With GasBuddy, a program that allows motorists to find, reserve and pay for discounted parking at lots and decks around the United States.

