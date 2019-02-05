0 Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in February

A lot of people tend to recover from the holidays by taking the month of January off from the job hunt — both employers who are looking to hire and potential employees who want to be hired.

But now that we’ve reached February, hiring activity is back in full swing. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.

If you’re looking for a new job in industries like retail, communications, tech or education, there are plenty of positions available right now, according to the job search website Glassdoor.

Here are 10 of the companies that Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in February:

Open positions: Research Scientist, Procurement Associate Manager, IT Intern, Associate Brand Manager, Maintenance Technician, Senior Digital Designer, Quality Assurance Chemist, Operations Technician, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Sr. Finance Analyst & more.

Locations: New York, NY; Piscataway, NJ; Topeka, KS; Cambridge, OH; Minneapolis, MN; Morristown, TN; Cincinnati, OH; Dallas, TX; Charlotte, NC & more.

Open positions: Furniture Assembly Co-worker, Store Administrative Coworker, Risk & Compliance Coworker, Deputy Store Manager, Customer Service Leader, Food Service Coworker, Graphic Communication Coworker, Solution Owner Intralogistics, Senior Accountant, Logistics Specialist & more.

Locations: Emeryville, CA; East Palo Alto, CA; Brooklyn, NY; Frisco, TX; Bolingbrook, IL; Conshohocken, PA; Philadelphia, PA & more.

Open positions: Supply Chain Coordinator, Account Executive, Field Sales Engineer, Key Account manager, Regional Sales Manager, Marketing Intern of Business Development, Recruiter, Distribution Analyst, Inside Sales Account manager, Marketing Events Coordinator, Channel Business Partner & more.

Locations: Chelmsford, MA; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Denver, CO; Baltimore, MD; Fargo, ND; Los Angeles, CA & more.

Open positions: Data Science Intern, Machine Learning Internship, Software Engineering Internship, UX Design Director, Assistant Manager Trainee, Marketing Manager, Associate Product Analytics, Project Manager, Quality Engineer, Principal Product Manager, Senior Software Engineer & more.

Locations: San Bruno, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Sunnyvale, CA; Bentonville, AR; Baytown, TX; Old Bridge, NJ; Saginaw, MI & more.

Open positions: Director of Products, Licensing Specialist, Field Service Technician, Compliance Specialist, Customer Service Manager, Assembler, Mechanical Engineer, BOM Coordinator, Accounts Payable Specialist, Electrical Engineering Manager, Technician Lead, Software Engineer, Graphic Artist & more.

Locations: Duluth, GA; Gainsville, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Oklahoma City, OK & more.

Open positions: Entry Level Teacher, Manager of Strategy & Compliance, Director of Enterprise Applications, Digital Analytics Specialist, Head of Program, Staff Accountant, Head of Development, Director of Strategic Clarity, Art Director, Philadelphia Executive Director, K-12 Teacher, Managing Director & more.

Locations: Kansas City, KS; Oakland, CA; New York, NY; Baltimore, MD; Houston, TX; Richmond, CA; New Orleans, LA & more.

Open positions: Developer Advocate, Cloud Product Manager, Enterprise Account Executive, Regional Director, Sales Development Representative, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, Infrastructure Engineer, Build Engineer, UX Researcher, Lead Web Engineer, Golang Software Engineer, Sales Enablement Manager & more.

Locations: New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Austin, TX; Palo Alto, CA & more.

Open positions: Operations Supervisor, Sr. Business Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Sr. Financial Analyst, Brand Marketing Manager, Quality Technician, Account Administrator, Consumer Insights Manager Production Resource & more.

Locations: Henderson, NV; Middleborough, MA; Aberdeen, WA; Wisconsin Rapids, Wi & more.

Open positions: Software Developer, Field Risk Specialist, Floorpan Auditor, Digital Experience Intern, Information Security & Compliance Manager, Risk Modeling Analyst, Body Shop Technician & more.

Locations: Deerfield Beach, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Commerce, GA & more.

Open positions: Senior Software Engineer in Test, Director of SDR, Director of Sales SMB, Program Manager of C&C, Senior Front End Engineer, Communications Manager, B2B Marketing Manager, Manager of Sales Development, Sales Compensation Senior Analyst, Senior Finance & Strategy Analyst & more.

Locations: San Francisco, CA; Mill Valley, CA; Chicago, IL; Uniontown, OH; London, England; Hamburg, Germany; Dublin, Ireland & more.

You can see Glassdoor’s complete list of 23 companies hiring like crazy in February here.

Give your resume a makeover for 2019

To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success!

