This simple trick will clear your stuffy nose without medicine

It seems like everyone is coming down with a cold this time of the year, which inevitably means a stuffy nose.
Even if you’re taking medicine to manage your symptoms, it can be really hard to go about your daily activities when you’re not feeling 100%.
Luckily, Prevention Magazine has two clever tricks to instantly clear your sinuses without medicine.
How to relieve your stuffy nose
Tongue Tap Method: Press the tip of your tongue against the top of your mouth, release your tongue and press between your eyebrows repeatedly for 20 seconds.
Hold Your Breath Method: Tip your head back, pinch your nose and hold your breath.
In this YouTube video from Prevention, you can see a demonstration of exactly how these methods work, plus an explanation about why they can provide temporary relief.
Not having any luck with those methods? Try doing 10 to 20 push-ups while breathing only through your nose. Let us know in the comments section if it worked for you!
