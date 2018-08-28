0 Google introduces ‘jobs for veterans,' ‘Veteran-owned business' features

American service members have long faced unique challenges when it comes to finding employment back home after their service in the military. Enter Google, who hopes to give them boost. This week, the tech company launched a new service that makes it easier for vets to find jobs that match their skills.

The changes were announced in a blog post Monday by Google program manager Matthew Hudson, a former serviceman who did three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Part of the problem, Hudson says in the post, was that veterans and recruiters aren’t always on the same page when it comes to things like military jargon and job requirements. That can sometimes lead to recruiters not getting the kinds of candidates they need and veterans taking jobs that they may be overqualified for.

“There isn’t a common language that helps recruiters match a veteran’s experience with the need for their skills and leadership in civilian jobs,” Hudson said. “As a result, one in three veterans — of the roughly 250,000 service members who transition out of the military each year — end up taking jobs well below their skill level.”

To that end, Google is introducing these two tools to help veteran job-seekers:

Service members can search ‘jobs for veterans‘ in Google and then enter their specific military job codes (MOS, AFSC, NEC, etc.) to see relevant (and local) civilian jobs that require skills similar to ones they may have acquired in the military.

Google is also adding a new attribute to Google My Business that allows businesses to identify as veteran-owned or led. The feature will be visible on Google Maps and mobile search listings.

Jobs for veterans: How it works

The interface for the “jobs for veterans” feature allows vets to add their military codes and let Google’s algorithm to work on their behalf. What will follow are jobs that closely match the skills of the military role.

Veteran-owned business listings: How it works

In addition, when you search for a business, included in their profile will be a line that says that it is veteran-owned if that is the case. In the example of a Savannah, Georgia, brewery used in the Google post, the overview points out that it is a “Veteran Owned Craft Brewery in Downtown Savannah.”

The company’s Grow with Google initiative is also helping transitioning military personnel and their spouses to develop a new skills through USO (United Service Organizations) grants, Hudson said.

If you are someone who has served our country, the nation is indebted to your service and sacrifice — but not employers are equal when it comes to the opportunities that are available. Here are the 10 best companies for veterans in 2018.

