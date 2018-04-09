  • Help wanted: Top 50 companies hiring for part-time jobs right now

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    Spring 2018 hiring is well underway and companies like Hilton, K12 and UnitedHealth Group are looking for the perfect candidates to fill plenty of open positions!

    These employers made FlexJobs’ new list of companies hiring for professional part-time jobs in 2018.

    RELATED: 25 ways to make your LinkedIn profile stand out in 2018

    50 companies hiring for professional part-time jobs in 2018

    The job search website reports that more than one in six people employed in the U.S. currently work part-time, which is defined as working less than 35 hours a week.

    To compile the list, FlexJobs analyzed more than 49,000 companies and their part-time job posting histories so far this year.

    Customer service, education and health care are just three of the industries that are represented. Examples of part-time jobs include nurse, photographer, information security engineer and tutor.

    “For a variety of reasons, such as family, health issues, or caregiving responsibilities, part-time jobs can be a very attractive option for the pool of educated and highly skilled job seekers who want to continue their career but either don’t want to or aren’t able to commit to a full-time job,” said Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “Part-time jobs can also serve as an excellent avenue for career changers interested in gaining experience in a new industry, or for semi-retirees who want to stay active in the workforce.”

    These companies offer both employee and freelance positions, plus many of them have remote opportunities. Here are FlexJobs’ top 50 companies for professional part-time jobs:

    1. Hilton
    2. Pearson
    3. Kelly Services
    4. Carolinas HealthCare System
    5. RetailData
    6. BAYADA Home Health Care
    7. American Red Cross
    8. UnitedHealth Group
    9. FlexProfessionals
    10. Kaplan
    11. Learning Care Group
    12. Grand Canyon University – GCU
    13. Penn State University
    14. Youth Advocate Program – YAP
    15. Edward Jones
    16. AT&T
    17. K12
    18. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
    19. Alere
    20. iHeartMedia
    21. VocoVision
    22. Auction.com
    23. Supporting Strategies
    24. Novitex
    25. Overland Solutions
    26. Bon Secours Health System
    27. Nexstar Broadcasting Group
    28. Back to Basics Learning Dynamics
    29. GreatAuPair
    30. Macy’s
    31. Youth Policy Institute – YPI
    32. University of Southern California
    33. Appen
    34. Apple
    35. Banfield Pet Hospital
    36. Sodexo
    37. Genesis HealthCare
    38. Robert Half International
    39. Lionbridge
    40. Ivy Tech Community College
    41. University of Phoenix
    42. Grainger
    43. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
    44. TEGNA
    45. Wells Fargo
    46. Salt Lake Community College
    47. Hearst Television
    48. CIOX Health
    49. Rasmussen College
    50. Sinclair Broadcast Group

    FlexJobs focuses on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities. The website charges $14.95 for a one-month subscription, but it filters out all of the scam postings.

    You can also easily find nearby open positions for free by searching an employer’s name using Google’s search engine.

    Give your resume a makeover

    If you want to land a job interview, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! Here’s what your resume should look like in 2018, according to a career expert.

    More Clark.com job search resources:

    Related Articles from clark.com:

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Help wanted: Top 50 companies hiring for part-time jobs right now

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child advocates: Youtube ads spying on kids

  • Headline Goes Here

    What you need to know about bereavement fares

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aldi vs. Kroger vs. Walmart: Which grocery store has the lowest prices?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Workers benefit as US businesses struggle to fill jobs