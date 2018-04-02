Job alert: Amazon, AT&T and Uber are hiring like crazy in April

Spring is here and some of America’s top companies are looking to fill thousands of positions right now!
If you’re considering a career move in industries like tech, finance, retail or hospitality, your dream gig could be working for one of the employers on a new list from the job search website Glassdoor.
Is your resume ready to go? You may want to send it to one of these companies that are hiring like crazy in April 2018…
1. Booking.com
- Open positions: Senior Product Manager, Recruiter, Customer Service Guest Executive, Freelance Translator, Freelance Photographer, Office Manager, Customer Service Manager & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; London, England; Los Angeles, CA & more
2. Sargent & Lundy
- Open positions: Electrical Analytical Design Engineer, Project Manager, Entry-Level Electrical Engineer, Entry Level Drafter, Wiring Drafter, Energy Consulting Intern & more
- Locations: Walnut Creek, CA; Chicago, IL; Hamilton, NJ; Elkridge, MD; Wilmington, DE; Lordstown, OH & more
3. Marsh & McLennan Companies
- Open positions: Casualty Broker, Insurance Associate, Senior Health & Benefits Actuarial Analyst, Compensation Consultant, Compliance Associate, Senior Accountant, Client Advisor Manager & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Overland Park, KS; Charlotte, NC; Walnut Creek, CA; New York, NY; Saint Louis, MO; Iowa City, IA; Pittsburgh, PA & more
4. 24 Hour Fitness
- Open positions: Fitness Manager Trainee, Sales Manager Trainee, Human Resources Generalist, General Manager, Project Manager, Corporate Account Executive, Sales Manager, Kids’ Club Attendant, Personal Trainer & more
- Locations: Oxnard, CA; Sugar Land, TX; Houston, TX; Simi Valley, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Kendall, FL; Miami, FL & more
5. Intermix
- Open positions: Director of Digital Marketing, Seasonal Sales Assistant, Seasonal Sales Associate, Product Sample Coordinator, Sales Associate, Stock Associate, Key-Holder/Floor Coordinator, Digital Designer & more
- Locations: Bellevue, WA; New York, NY; Beverly Hills, CA: Larkspur, CA; Washington, DC; Miami Beach, FL; Scottsdale, AZ; San Francisco, CA; East Hampton, NY & more
6. 3M
- Open positions: Supply Chain Analyst, Manufacturing Engineer, Corporate Development Analyst, Sales Specialist, General Operator, Service Technician, IT Senior Specialist, Machine Operator & more
- Locations: Indianapolis, IN; Brookings, SD; Ames, IA; Long Island City, NY; Decatur, AL; Maplewood, MN; Phoenix, AZ & more
7. The Standard
- Open positions: AV Specialist, Staff Assistant, Infrastructure Systems Engineer, Financial Analyst, Contact Center Rep, Disability Claim Assistant, Benefits Enroller, Policyholder Support Specialist & more
- Locations: Portland, OR; Houston, TX; Altavista, VA; Tallahassee, FL; Hillsboro, OR & more
8. NexRep
- Open positions: Inbound Sales Agent, Customer Service Rep, Customer Care Agent, Work at Home Telephone Customer Service Representative & more
- Locations: Dallas, TX; Birmingham, AL; West Springfield, MA; Wichita, KS; West Valley City, UT & more
9. GoDaddy
- Open positions: Payroll Specialist, Sr Program Manager, Software Development Engineer IV, Senior Front End Web Developer, Customer Care Representative, Workforce Analyst, Business Analytics Manager & more
- Locations: Gilbert, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Sunnyvale, CA; Tempe, AZ; Kirkland, WA; Cedar Rapids, IA; Los Angeles, CA & more
10. Amazon
- Open positions: Field Marketing Manager, Partner Development Manager, Security Transformation Consultant, Enterprise Sales Representative, Senior Analyst, Solutions Architect, Partner Sales Manager, Design and Engineering Recruiter, Named Account Manager & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Herndon, VA; Seattle, WA; Cambridge, MA; Portland, OR; Santa Monica, CA; Chicago, IL & more
11. Regions Financial
- Open positions: Financial Relationship Associate, Financial Relationship Consultant, Treasury Management Relationship Manager, Financial Advisor, Real Estate Capital Markets Associate & more
- Locations: Birmingham, AL; Fort Myers, FL; Goodlettsville, TN; Panama City, FL; Atlanta, GA; Beebe, AR; Charlotte, NC; Houma, LA & more
12. FTD
- Open positions: Seasonal Customer Service Representative, Senior Product Manager, Senior Monitoring Engineer, Sr Front End Engineer, Technical Program Manager, Supply Chain Analyst, Manager of Software Development, Assistant Controller, Software Engineer & more
- Locations: Downers Grove, IL; San Diego, CA; Chicago, IL; Centerbrook, CT & more
13. Dignity Health
- Open positions: Clinical Support Specialist, End User Services Technician, Manager of Media Relations, Receptionist, Executive Coordinator, Paralegal, Manager of Digital Care Transformation, Registered Nurse, Specimen Processor & more
- Locations: Sacramento, CA; Gilbert, AZ; Stockton, CA; Phoenix, AZ & more
14. Procter & Gamble
- Open positions: Sales Account Executive, Supply Network Operations Analyst, Part-Time Senior Field Service Technician, Senior Finance Analyst, Supply Chain Operations Intern, Product Supply Supervisor & more
- Locations: Cincinnati, OH; Boston, MA; Orlando, FL; Oklahoma City, OH & more
15. HubSpot
- Open positions: Senior Sales Recruiter, Helpdesk Technician, Senior IT Auditor, Technical Lead, Marketing Manager, Manager of Channel Consulting, Sales Operations Analyst, Account Executive & more
- Locations: Cambridge, MA; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Portsmouth, NH & more
16. Viacom
- Open positions: Production Assistant, Senior Contracts & Legal Affairs Manager, Manager of Audience Development, Director of Toys, Senior Coordinator, Administrative Assistant, Senior Director of Digital Video, Counsel, Director of Creative Advertising & more
- Locations: New York, NY; Burbank, CA; Hollywood, CA & more
17. NSA
- Open positions: Facility Project Manager, Access Manager, High Voltage Technician, Facilities Planner, Computer Network Operator, Mail Specialist, Industrial Control Systems Specialist, Mathematician, Data Scientist & more
- Locations: Fort Meade, MD; Honolulu, HI; Springfield, VA; Denver, CO & more
18. Honeywell
- Open positions: Warehouse Worker, Wireless Engineer, Fire Alarm Application Engineer, Building Automation Controls Tech, Senior Field Service Specialist, Welding Process Engineer & more
- Locations: Phoenix, AZ; Golden Valley, MN; Minneapolis, MN; San Bruno, CA; Atlanta, GA; Nebraska City, NE; Greer, SC
19. Uber
- Open positions: Communications Manager, Autonomy Validation Engineer, Strategy & Planning Associate, Data Analyst, Product Designer, Manager of Language Managers, Urban Aviation Policy Manager, Group Product Manager & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Stamford, CT; Chicago; New York, NY and more
20. AT&T
- Open positions: Brand Ambassador, Client Solutions Executive, Cybersecurity Consultant, Part Time Sales Consultant, Full Time Sales Consultant, Bilingual Sales Consultant, Bilingual Brand Ambassador, Integrated Solutions Consultant & more
- Locations: Lancaster, OH; Helena, MT; Kalispell, MT; Utica, NY; South Burlington, VT; Columbia, MD; Richardson, TX & more
See the full list of companies hiring like crazy in April at Glassdoor.com.
Give your resume a makeover
If you want to get to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2018!
