0 Recall Alert: Trader Joes cookies may contain undeclared allergens

If you or someone in your family has a peanut allergy, you know that it’s no joke.

In the most severe cases, a highly allergic person who is exposed to even a minute amount of peanuts can go into anaphylactic shock and possibly die.

Trader Joe’s: Chocolate chip cookies may be mixed with peanuts



Trader Joe’s is voluntarily recalling its own brand of Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may have been packed with Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, according to the company’s supplier.

Packages with the barcode 0068 0752 are affected by this recall, as are bags of cookies with lot code 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218 through 031818.

The recalled cookies were sold in a baker’s dozen of states throughout the country:

Connecticut Delaware Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Maryland New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Rhode Island Vermont Northern Virginia Washington, D.C.

Fortunately, no illnesses or death have been reported stemming from this recall. All bags of the affected cookies have been removed from shelves in those 13 states.

If you have this product at home and have a peanut allergy, stop eating it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Trader Joe’s customer relations department at (626) 599-3817 or online.

