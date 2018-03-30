0 Travel e-Scapes: March 30, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Vail-Eagle, Colorado

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$$198 Vail-Eagle, Colorado, or $99 each way

Valid most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays from April 4 and through May

Valid most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays in June

Valid must Tuesdays in July and August

Finish trips on or before August 21

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Atlanta Festival

Le Fête du Rosé is a celebration of all things Rosé, including the wines, champagne, and lifestyle. Attendees adorned in their finest pink and white attire (it’s mandatory!) will indulge in wine, champagne, frosé and rosé cocktails while enjoying DJs and live music, picnic baskets of food curated by top chefs, and other fun activities, capturing share-worthy moments with large photo installations along the way.

It’s Atlanta’s hottest new event presented by Moët & Chandon champagne on Saturday, May 5, noon until 8PM at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

General admission tickets for two start from $100 and include access to the music festival, general lawn seating, two commemorative La Fête du Rosé wine glasses, one bottle of Rosé Wine and one La Fête du Rosé ice bag.

Travel News & Deals

Air New Zealand will introduce a non-stop service between Auckland and Chicago starting November 30 with Boeing 787-Dreamliner aircraft. The 15-hour flight to NZ will operate three times a week (it’s 16 hours AKL-ORD) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in both directions.

Air New Zealand codeshares with partner United Airlines, providing easy connections to Chicago-O’Hare from nearly 100 US airports.

Round-trip rates from Chicago start from $1,098 to Auckland ; $1,248 to Christchurch, Queenstown or Wellington. Purchase by April 10.

Air New Zealand offers nonstop service from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Honolulu. Check out the current sale offers bookable through April 5 or April 24, depending out gateway airport.

______

Air New Zealand recently announced a new onboard feature called Skycouch , a way that allows infants to lie down next to their parents for the entire flight in a new collapsible sleep pod. Skycouch is offered also to individuals and couples and those just wanting a bit of extra personal space. Choose the setup to suit your needs. All three seats are reserved just for the passengers in your group.

The seats are the same as an Economy seat, except you have an additional footrest that folds to form a couch. Each person can choose if they want their footrest up or down. These adjust to 60 and 90 degrees. All the armrests in the middle seats also disappear in the back of the seat.

It’s not free, but costs an additional $870 (on average) for a one-way flight from Sydney to Los Angeles, making the additional cost close to the price of a premium economy ticket.

______

Stay two separate times between April 2 and May 25 to earn enough points to redeem for a future free night at over 1,500 lower-priced hotels in the Choice Hotels network.

Members of the Choice Privileges Rewards Program must pre-register to qualify.

Not a member of Choice Privileges? Join free today!

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$98 Orlando, or $49 each way

Valid April 9 through July 9

$118, or $59 each way most days through October 27

Valid on JetBlue, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$98 Boston, or $49 each way

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid most days through June 28

Valid on JetBlue or Delta, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$104 Philadelphia, or $52 each way

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays from April 10-28

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays May through August 22

Valid on American, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$277 Cancun, or $132 south, $145 north

Valid south Tuesdays, Saturdays from April 21 through October 27

Valid north through October 25

Valid on JetBlue via Ft. Lauderdale

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$306 Aspen, Colorado

A 7-day advance purchase required

Depart by May 26 and finish trips on or before May 31

Valid west Sundays-Wednesdays; Tuesdays-Friday east

Valid on American via Dallas

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$557 Quito, Ecuador

A 50-day advance purchase and a 7-night minimum stay required

Valid most days through October 28 on Delta, nonstop

Purchase by October 28

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$687-$700 Copenhagen, Denmark

Depart August 13 through February 11, 2019

Finish trips on before February 21

Valid on Air Canada via Toronto or Virgin/SAS via Manchester

Purchase by April 26

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

HURRY! Round-trip from Boston:

$425 Dublin

Depart April 16-May 14 and finish travel on or before June 2

$440 Dublin

Depart on or after August 23 and finish trips on or before September 26

Valid on Aer Lingus, nonstop

Head’s Up! NEW ROUTES!

Dallas – Oaxaca, Mexico: on sale April 2 / Service begins December 19

Miami – Georgetown, Guyana: on sale April 2 / Service begins December 20

Miami – Pereira, Columbia: on sale April 17 / Service begins December 20

Miami – Cordoba, Argentina: on sale May 7 / Service begins April 2, 2019

Valid on American Airlines, nonstop

One-way rates from Atlanta to both Dallas and Miami average $52 on American

How do you find these great deals? Visit Clark’s Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Value in Vail

Stay in Vail for your summer golf getaway and gain access to Colorado’s top courses with a Stay & Play Golf Package . Take advantage of discounted rates on lodging, from $139 per night this summer. Valid on May 4 through October 7 stays. Book by October 6.

Rates will vary by season:

Early Season May 4-June 14 (opening date is weather dependent)

Peak Season June 15-September 15

Late Season September 16-30 (closing date is weather dependent)

Traveling earlier? Check out the Spring Break lodging deals from $109 a night.

The private Red Sky Golf Club features two championship golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Greg Norman and ranked by GolfDigest as one of the Top 100 Greatest Courses in the country. Featuring majestic views in every direction, the Red Sky courses are separated by a massive ridge.

Perks in Philly

Visit Philadelphia on a qualifying overnight package to receive $75 in restaurant gift cards and free parking. The Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package is good at 47 hotels for one- or two-night stays.

Also included is a $10 Lyft credit and one $25 gift card for each restaurant choice: Cheu Noodle (three locations); R2L, a chef Daniel Stern eatery with great views high above the city; and a string of restaurants on South 13th Street. You’ll also receive a coupon for a free Campo’s cheesesteak sandwich.

The total value for these included perks adds up to a whopping $195.

Valid on stays through June 15.

Sample rates for stays toward the end of April include $209 at the Logan Hotel, $154 at the Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square and $169 at Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

