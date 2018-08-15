0 Walgreens virtual doctor visits: 5 things to know

The nation’s biggest pharmacy chains are locked in a battle to bring health care right to the palm of your hand via your digital device. Let’s take a look at the Walgreens telehealth offering…

Walgreens offers virtual visits through MD Live partnership



Telemedicine is being embraced by more and more mainstream health care providers.

Recently, CVS announced it plans to offer $59 MinuteClinic Video Visits across the country by the end of 2018.

Walgreens, in the meantime, was first to market with a similar service that is already available in all but five states.

Here’s what you need to know about the virtual visits Walgreens offers through its partnership with telehealth provider MD Live.

How do I sign up for a Walgreens virtual doctor visit?

Launch the Walgreens app, go to ‘Health Service’ and then select the ‘Find Care Now’ feature.

Your info will be auto-populated from the app, so all you have to do is select one of the board-certified doctors that pop up. There’s always someone available 24/7.

Next, you’ll choose the reason for your virtual visit and provide a brief medical history. Finally, you’ll select your preferred pharmacy should you need a prescription.

But it all starts with downloading the Walgreens app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

How much does it cost?

A virtual visit costs $59, which is the same price CVS charges for its competing virtual health care service.

What can I be treated for?

You can be seen for a variety of minor illnesses, minor injuries and women’s services including, though not limited to:

Acid reflux

Earache

Fever

Flu

Minor injuries

Sinus infection

Sore throat

Upper respiratory infection

Urinary tract infection Where is this service available? Walgreens virtual doctor visits are available in all but six states. Currently, those states include Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota, New Jersey and Vermont. The service should roll out in those areas shortly. Anything else I should know? Yes. Other companion health services are also available through the Walgreens app. For example, a wide-range of dermatological care is available over your phone for $59, though there is an average 24-hour wait period for an appointment. Acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema and rashes are among the conditions you might use this service for. In addition, you can talk to a licensed therapist or counselor over your phone for $99. Use this option to treat addictions, bipolar disorder, depression, stress, trauma, eating disorder, relationships issues, postpartum depression, grief and loss, LGBT issues, anxiety and more.

