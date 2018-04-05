With buggy weather forecast this spring, here's how to kickstart your pest control

A new report from the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) says that warm weather will create significant pest activity this spring. The organization attributes the imminent increase in critters to a La Niña weather system, characterized by below-average sea surface temperatures.
The bi-annual Bug Barometer by the NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, indicates that leftover moisture and generally mild climate conditions across much of the United States will put pests at “full force.”
“This year’s La Niña brought unusual moisture, sleet and snow to southern areas that are typically much warmer and drier this time of year, while conversely, areas like the Northwest that are usually colder in the winter had much milder weather,” Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., says in an NPMA news release. “Residual moisture is a prime attraction for pests, especially home-damaging termites and mosquitoes known for transmitting disease, and conditions are ideal for when these pests typically flourish in the springtime.”
Ticks are predicted to invade the north-central U.S., while cockroaches will have a field day in the Southwest, the group said.
Click on this map to see how your region will be affected.
Want some tips on preparing for the bug onslaught? Try this tricks at home:
- Try the DIY approach: Here’s what Clark Howard Radio Show producer Joel, who has saved big money doing pest control himself, says on the subject: “After a bit of research, I found out that I can buy the same spray (safe for children and pets) that the pros use and do my own bug zapping. And in my case, I’m pretty sure that I am now using better stuff than my former pest control company.” Here’s how to get started.
- Beware of toxic substances: If you prefer a chemical-free solution, check out these five natural ways to get rid of pests.
- Read the fine print before signing for coverage: Money expert Clark Howard says not all termite coverages are created equal. Here he explains the difference between a retreatment plan and a repair bond.
RELATED: Hacks and tips to kick off spring cleaning season
