MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash Friday morning blocked all traffic at the intersection of Third Street and Brooks Road for about an hour.
At the scene one gray sedan with a smashed in windshield was scene.
No more information has been provided by police or fire officials.
The call was made to dispatch just after 4 a.m., police said.
FOX13 at the scene, reports at least 10 Memphis Police patrol cars are at the scene.
