MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fewer than 24% of Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) third-grade students were proficient on the TCAP English Language Arts test, according to data the school district released Wednesday.

That means more than three-quarters of the districts third graders did not meet proficiency putting them at risk of being held back.

This year’s numbers were about the same as how the district’s third graders performed last year.

The district pointed out that this year’s class of third graders saw a seven percentage point improvement compared to their proficiency scores last year when they were in second grade.

This was the critical year for those students thanks to a new Tennessee law that could force students who did not hit the mark to be held back.

Retention is not an automatic fate, however, as many students will have exemptions, including disabilities, being a new English learner or not having been enrolled in the district for at least half the year.

Others can appeal their results, retake the test or pass a summer school program to move ahead to fourth grade.

This class of students started kindergarten in 2019 and soon had their educational careers interrupted by COVID-19 and the restrictions the virus brought with it, spending most of their first-grade year in virtual learning.

“Being one of our youngest groups of students at the start of the pandemic, they will continue to need extra support to move further faster, and the District will continue to provide it," MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said, in part, in a press release.