SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Eighty four Shelby County high school seniors will receive scholarships to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), according to the Memphis City Council.
Overall, $500,000 in scholarships will given out to the 84 students, part of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Recovery Act dollars that the City Council earmarked for scholarships. The other $500,000 will be handed out during the 2024-25 year, according to a press release form the City Council.
A volunteer committee of HBCU graduates from the community was formed by The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis to review applications and make award decisions for the scholarship money.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner, not only with the Memphis City Council, but also with an esteemed group of committee members,” said Robert M. Fockler, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, in a press release. “Together, we are helping outstanding students pursue their educational goals at 25 different HBCUs.”
Honorees will be celebrated at a private event with their families at 5:30 p.m. on August 2 at Memphis City Hall.
Of those 84 recipients, nine students earned $15,000 in scholarship money, the most given to any individual student.
Those students are Arianna Wright of Germantown High School who is attending Tennessee State University, Peyton Westbrook of St. Benedict at Auburndale who is attending Clark Atlanta University, Kirsten Tilford of White Station High School who is attending Hampton University, Alexandria Shelton of Middle College High School who is attending Southern University and A&M College, Sasha Penn of Collierville High School who is attending Spelman College, Moriah Muhammad who is attending Meharry Medical College, Landen McFadden of Germantown High School who is attending Alabama A&M University, Mark Blakemore, Jr. of Collierville High School who is attending Tuskegee University and Aria Battle of City University School of Liberal Arts who is attending Tennessee State University.
