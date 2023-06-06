Drew Rainer

CBHS has established an annual award for a rising sophomore who demonstrates courage and compassion, traits exemplified by CBHS alum and Rhodes College student Drew Rainer who was killed in 2021 during a robbery. (Photo: CBHS)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the wake of the tragic death of Rhodes College student Drew Rainer in October 2021, Christian Brothers High School has established the annual Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion, awarded to a rising sophomore each May at the Brother J. Stephen O’Malley Awards Ceremony.

The award also includes tuition assistance, endowed by the Clarence Day Foundation.

The Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion recognizes a student who embodies the qualities that made Rainer a quintessential example of a Christian Brothers graduate and enabled him to have such a great impact on the greater Memphis community.

Among these qualities are courage, compassion, resoluteness, humility, curiosity, creativity, motivation, discipline, authenticity, gregariousness, joy, and, most of all, love.

The first to receive this award is Nicholas Willaim Efkeman. Efkeman is described as a scholar, a musician, and a consummate Brother’s Boy. As a worthy recipient of the first Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion, he was nominated for being joyful, kind, and determined.

Drew Rainer Award recipient

Rising CBHS sophomore Willaim Efkenan is the first recipient of the Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion, endowed by the Clarence Day Foundation.(Photo: CBHS)

“Our family is extremely proud that Christian Brothers and the Day Foundation have honored Drew in this way, and we are very excited for Nicholas and his family,” said Andy Rainer, father of Drew.

