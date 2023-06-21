MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All the information you could ask for is at the tips of your fingers, as are tools that can write you papers and documents in just seconds.
Artificial Intelligence has been around for years and has seeped into every day life both in the form of ChatGPT and the tool your computer uses to finish your sentences while writing an email.
But, that progress does not come without risks.
"Very simply, when you type out your email it completes your sentence. So ChatGPT is a much more powerful version of that that has learned how people write, by looking at all the data that's over the internet. It knows patters of completion of things," said computer professor of computer science Dr. Sandip Sen.
Instruments like ChatGPT can help teachers write out lesson plans and can help rewrite documents for students so that they can understand what they're reading.
"It also help students in AP social studies classes in particular grapple with text complexity. Students are going to be reading documents primary source documents, that are well above their reading level for either 9th through 12th grade," said teacher Emily Harris.
But, there are risks involved.
Lawyers in New York got in trouble after submitted a legal brief written by ChatGPT only to find out that it cited fake judicial opinions and legal text.
Those accuracy problems can also cause issues for students looking for assistance writing a paper. It could also lead to a bigger problem for students and educators - plagiarism.
