MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pep rally of sorts is happening at all Memphis-Shelby County Schools Tuesday, August 1, to provide parents with everything they need to prepare for the first day of school. The district is holding its Gear Up for School Day event at all MSCS campuses from 8a.m.-2p.m. and 4p.m.-6:30p.m.
Families can get help registering, meet teachers, learn about dress codes, and everything specifically for your child.
We definitely want to emphasize go to your child's school that you plan on them attending,' said Stefani Everson-Phillips, MSCS Director of External Communications. "You will get registration help, any in-person help that you may need. You also have an opportunity to give your pick up and drop off plans, bus eligibility, talk to the school about any dismissal plan. Then you'll also get an opportunity to meet the teachers and the staff and the principals. Everyone's going to be on deck at each of those schools helping out any family members that walk through the door."
"So it's a good opportunity even if you've already registered your child online, it's still a good opportunity to go in, see the school, see the environment, get your child acclimated if you can and just get all of those finishing touches done before August 7th."
If you can't make it to the Gear Up Day, MSCS is also offering help with registration and other needs at a Family Festival this Saturday, August 5, from 10a.m. to 2p.m. It's at the board of education building on Hollywood St. There will be school supply giveaways, goodies, and treats for the students. You can also call the Parent Welcome Center with your back-to-school questions, at 901-416-5300.
"The message from MSCS is welcome," said Everson-Phillips. "We are ready to see you. We can't wait to see you on August 7th."
