MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Most kids in Memphis and the Shelby County suburbs will head back to the classroom next week.
While it's an exciting time, it can also be overwhelming for children.
Doctors say establishing routines like going to bed early and cutting down on screen timr before the big day can help to ease anxiety.
A new school year means new beginnings. Kids across the Mid-South have a lot to look forward to.
"Probably how it's just a whole new school and I have never been in there," Tyler Givens, an incoming 6th grader at Collierville Middle School said.
Elizabeth Salsgiver starts getting her kids ready well before the big day.
"It's hard, because it's light out so late at night, but we are starting to go to bed a little earlier and getting up again earlier," she said.
Kids thrive on a routine, because it gives them a sense of predictability and can help ease anxiety.
Dr. Cynthia Cross, a pediatrician with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said the best way to prepare your children for a back-to-school sleep schedule is by starting early.
"It's a good idea to start a week or two before school," she said. "Try dialing back the time to go to bed and calculate how many hours that will take, and then about an hour before sleep, develop a routine."
It's recommended children five years and younger get 10 to 12 hours of sleep.
As we grow older, Dr. Cross said 8 to 10 is good for teenagers and adults.
Cutting down on screen time before bed can also help kids get the rest they need.
"For younger kids, you can replace that maybe with story time, either with a book or have the kids tell you a story," Dr. Cross said.
Dr. Cross said it's important to talk to your kids about how they are feeling once they start school.
Communicate with your child regularly about their emotions and reassure them that what they may be feeling is normal.
Though it's an exciting time for many kids, back to school anxiety after a long break is normal and understandable.
Some kids may be nervous about starting school at a new building or may be worried about bullies.
Whatever the case may be, it's important to be able to spot signs of anxiety, because kids may not know how to put their feelings into words.
Kids who are anxious may appear more clingy than normal, be restless and fidgety, display changes in sleeping and eating habits, or have trouble concentrating.
Dr. Cross said the best way parents can address stress and anxiety is simply to be present and encourage your kids to talk about what is bothering them.
"Sometimes you can share your own experiences with them," she said. "You can say, 'When I was in school, I had a problem with this and it's not uncommon. I hope you know if that happens you can talk to me about it.'"
Strategies like packing school lunches ahead of time and creating a comfortable homework area can also make kids feel more in control and ease feelings of anxiety.
When it comes to sticking to a good routine, Dr. Cross said it's important parents lead by example and model the behavior they are looking for from their kids.
