MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Juvenile Court system officials and leaders with the Memphis Shelby County Schools are jointly holding a clinic to advise parents who have been charged with parental education neglect.
The Truancy Resolution Clinic is scheduled to take place Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Aug. 3 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 616 Adams Ave.
The clinic applies to parents of children 14 and younger, and will offer an opportunity for current charges to be immediately dismissed at the start of a new school year.
MSCS Truancy Office officials will meet with pertinent parents and help them better understand the steps that transition from school truancy to Juvenile Court referral.
Parents attending the clinic should bring two approved proofs of residency, children's immunization records, an active PowerSchool account (if student is new to MSCS) and a current photo ID of parent/guardian.
"We recognize truancy issues can be complex and that missing school reduces the likelihood of graduation whether you are talking about a kindergartener or a 9th grader," said Dr. Stephanie Hill, Deputy CAO for the Memphis & Shelby County Juvenile Court in a release "If we can rapidly move families from truant to compliant the entire community benefits."
MATA is offering transportation for parents or guardians to the Clinic.
For more information, contact Jacqueline Parson at 222-0769 or jacueline.parson@shelbycountytn.gov
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives