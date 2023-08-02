MEMPHIS, Tenn. - CodeCrew, a non-profit that empowers children and adults to be tech innovators and leaders, is hosting its 9th annual Hackathon, the popular app building competition, August 3-5 at the FedEx Institute of Technology.
Over 100 participants from across the U.S. are expected. The event is open to all current and former CodeCrew participants, and any other interested students in grades 5th - 12th.
Since 2015, CodeCrew has offered its Hackathon aimed at inspiring teamwork and civic engagement for students.
This year, participating students will build mobile apps centered around the theme of artificial intelligence (AI).
CodeCrew will place students on teams to use computer science skills to create mobile apps that blend AI with their passions to make a positive impact around the world.
"We are thrilled to be hosting our 9th annual Hackathon and to welcome these young, bright minds who share our passion for technology," said Meka Egwuekwe, CodeCrew Executive Director.
"This year, we are focusing on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, with the aim to inspire and empower diverse students to understand, influence, and harness AI to create impactful solutions that could change their communities and the world."
Hackathon participants will work all day Friday, August 4th (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), and will return on Saturday, August 5th (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) to complete their apps, and present to a distinguished panel of judges. Teams will be supported by CodeCrew staff and volunteers from the Memphis tech community.
Winners will have an opportunity to submit their creations to the Congressional App Challenge. In 2020, the CodeCrew Hackathon team of Jayda Murray, Anaya Murray, and Johnathan Sherrill won first place in Tennessee's Congressional App Challenge.
CodeCrew would like to thank Hackathon titanium and platinum sponsors Ziff-Davis and Ookla, as well as, supporting businesses: Lokion, Varsity Spirit, Ridgeline Partners, and Regions Bank. To volunteer for the 9th annual Hackathon, please sign up using this link.
The FedEx Institute of Technology is located at the University of Memphis campus.
For more information about CodeCrew, visit www.code-crew.org.