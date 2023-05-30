MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Prizm Ensemble, a music program for youth ages 12-18, presents its 14th annual Summer Camp International Chamber Music Festival, June 5-17 at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church.
The two-week festival includes a series of concerts by PRIZM student musicians who will learn and play alongside professional teaching artists and musicians.
An array of chamber, choral and orchestral music performances including Faculty and Student concerts and student showcases will be hosted during the camp and festival.
The event will kick off with an opener featuring Trio Gaio, award-winning New England Conservatory graduate piano trio in residence and culminate with a Juneteenth Celebration featuring gospel soul duo, the Sensational Barnes Brothers.
Concerts will feature music by Black and living composers such as Jesse Montgomery and Valerie Coleman and more.
Last year’s inaugural event featured famed opera singer, Callie Day. The closing event is free of charge.
The International Chamber Music Festival, PRIZM’s signature event, is an opportunity for music lovers and the broader community to enjoy premium experience at a low-cost while also supporting youth in The Arts.
Tickets for each concert are $15. This year, PRIZM introduces a 25% discount to the full event via the Season Pass, which includes admission to every concert for only $70.
“Every year, we’re excited to offer the community a top-notch concert series featuring nationally-known artists and most importantly, our student members.” Gavin Wigginson, PRIZM Ensemble Executive Director, says.
“Throughout the year, they work incredibly hard at their craft, and this is an opportunity to share their gifts and talents with the city. We encourage anyone who enjoys good music to attend.”
Season passes or tickets to individual performances throughout the festival can be purchased at here.
Learn more about PRIZM Ensemble at prizmensemble.org
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor dead after being robbed, shot
- Shooting breaks out at massive house party in East Memphis
- Tipton County detectives assist TN Bureau of Investigation in deadly shooting
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives