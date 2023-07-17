MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The start of school is just around the corner, but some doctors say immunization rates are still too low in many places.
That's putting a growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases.
In Shelby County, doctors say they have seen some improvement in childhood immunization rates compared to what the numbers showed during the pandemic. But they say that the number still needs to be higher.
That's why the Shelby County Health Department is teaming up with Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, ShotRx and MATA to get more shots into arms before the start of school.
"I want to make sure my kids are healthy, and I think vaccines are part of that," said Andrea Lopez, a mother of two children.
Lopez's 3-year-old daughter will start pre-school this fall.
At the top of their back-to-school checklist is making sure she's up-to-date with her immunizations.
"I think it is our responsibility to protect them," Lopez said. "They don't have a choice. But as a mom, that is the right thing to do for your kids."
The state of Tennessee requires several vaccinations for a child to attend school.
Dr. Sandy Arnold, an infectious disease specialist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said many parents fell behind on routine childhood vaccinations during the pandemic.
Some are opting out of the requirement altogether.
"I think more people have become hesitant about vaccines as a result of the pandemic and the concerns about COVID vaccines, which is unfortunate, because COVID vaccines have also been incredibly successful," Dr. Arnold said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, in Memphis and Shelby County, the up-to-date immunization rate for children by age 2 was 73% in 2022.
That's up from 60% in 2021, but it's lower than the state average at 77 percent.
In 2022, vaccine refusals decreased from 3% to 2.1%.
Dr. Arnold said many diseases like mumps and measles can be deadly in children. However, with the help of vaccines, those diseases are preventable.
"For a disease to be preventable and then for your child to get the disease and have a serious complication that could lead to disability or death is completely unnecessary," she said.
The health department is holding a free vaccine clinic July 29 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and at MSCS's learning academy.
They will also host another clinic on Aug. 5 and Sep. 30 at the learning academy.
You can also always reach out to your child's pediatrician to schedule an appointment.
Here is a list of what vaccinations are required for Tennessee students according to the health department:
Children enrolling in Kindergarten
- Hepatitis B (HBV)
- Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTaP, or DT if appropriate)
- Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV) - final dose on or after the 4th birthday
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella - 2 doses of each, usually given together as MMR
- Varicella - 2 doses or credible history of disease
- Hepatitis A - total of 2 doses, spaced at least 6 - 18 months apart
All children entering 7th grade (including currently enrolled students)
- Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster (Tdap) - evidence of one Tdap dose given before 7th grade entry (administered at or after age 10) is required regardless of Td history
- Update to 7th Grade Chickenpox (Varicella) Immunization Requirements
- Children who are new enrollees in a TN school in grades other than Kindergarten
- Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTaP, or DT if appropriate)
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella (2 doses of each, normally given together as MMR)
- Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV) – final dose on or after the 4th birthday now required
- Varicella (2 doses or credible history of disease) – previously only one dose was required
- Hepatitis B (HBV) – previously only for Kindergarten, 7th grade entry
- New students entering grades other than 7th grade are not required to have Tdap
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22, the Shelby County Health Department is holding special Saturday hours at the Jefferson Avenue location.
While there, you can get required vaccines for school entry, vaccination records, or birth certificates for both kids and adults for $15 a copy.
SCHD is asking parents or guardians to bring the child's vaccination records, if available, and proof of identity.
