MID-SOUTH - Schools in the Mid-South will be letting out early Thursday and Friday due to extreme heat, the school district announced on Wednesday.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools canceled its Back-to-School Parade scheduled for this Saturday due to the heat, officials said Thursday. "This is unfortunate, but the safety of students, families, and community partners is our top priority," the district said in a statement.
The announcements of early dismissal and cancellations come as heat indices are expected to range between 104-110 degrees Thursday and Friday afternoon.
"We are extremely concerned about the safety of our students who have long bus rides home," an announcement from Fayette County Public Schools reads, in part.
The school district said it discussed the decision with its emergency management agency and decided to dismiss schools early.
Fayette Ware High School, Jefferson Innovative Learning Center and East Junior High School will let out at 11:30 a.m.
Buckley-Carpenter Elementary, LaGrange-Moscow Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School, Southwest Elementary School and West Junior High School will let out at 12:30 p.m.
The school district also said that there will be no after school care (Beyond the Bell or YCare) on Thursday and Friday.
Tipton County Schools is following suit, saying they are concerned with how the rising temperatures will reflect their more than 8,000 students.
Tipton County Schools said that its schools will be dismissing after lunch on Thursday and Friday.
One parents reacted to the news Wednesday.
“I know I hated riding the bus when it was hot,” said Aimee Moody, a Fayette County mother.
Robert Harris, a Fayette County father of five said: “The question is, ‘Is it really necessary and is it really that hot?’”
McNairy County Schools is also following suit.
The McNairy County School District said that A/C repair at Selmer Middle School will require shutting down the entire system for several hours.
"With transportation of students in the hottest part of an expected record setting heat wave, McNairy County Schools will dismiss all schools at 11:16 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, August 25", the school district announced on Facebook.
