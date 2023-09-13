ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - A former superintendent has pled guilty to falsifying school attendance records in an attempt to get more state funding, according to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.
White said that Bill Brand pled guilty after being arrested in August of 2021.
Brand was the superintendent of Alcorn Consolidated School District in October and November of 2020 when he used a school district employee's Student Management Account without their knowledge to falsify the records, according to White.
White said that purpose of the false attendance records was to increase the funding provided by the state to the school district.
