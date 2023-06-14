MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Yet another Memphis-Shelby County School board meeting was held Tuesday night, but the district seems no closer to finding its next superintendent.
After the meeting, the board found itself short a member because vice chair Sheleah Harris resigned as the board debated whether to loosen the requirements for the district’s top job.
Debate at the meeting was heated and plagued with parliamentary issues.
“At this point, this is my last board meeting," Harris said. "I appreciate the support of my colleagues. I am choosing to step down from this board. I will continue to advocate and serve, but this is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of.”
The vice chair announced during the meeting that after three years on the board, she is out.
The resignation came as the board voted to allow people with professional experience outside education to be considered for the superintendent position. The board also voted to send a new rubric to the outside firm handling the search and to reopen the pool of candidates.
“Well, it has to speak to your own mentality,” board member Keith Williams said when asked about Harris’s comments and resignation. “You have to recognize that if that is what you recognize, that’s what you recognize. There is always a similarity between what is ignorant and what is intelligent.”
Board chair Althea Greene said she was pleased with the board’s decisions.
“I think we have spent a long time tonight and I am very pleased with the progress of this board,” she said. “We have had three board retreats, we had to put in the hours, but we got there.”
FOX13 asked Harris about her resignation after the meeting and was told she was serious about quitting. The board is set to meet again on Tuesday.
The MSCS Board Chair Dr. Althea Greene issued a resignation acceptance letter:
"During yesterday's Memphis Shelby County Schools Board meeting, you advised the Board, those in attendance and the listening public that this would be your last board meeting.
You further stated that you were resigning from your position on the Memphis Shelby County Schools Board.
As Chair of the Memphis Shelby County Schools Board, I accept your resignation effective immediately.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you for your services and wish you all the best.
